Taiwan: Golfer Chien-An Chen wins first U.S. PGA title

October 8, 2024_ Taiwanese golfer Chien-An Chen has won his first PGA Tour title in the United States, becoming the third Taiwanese golfer to achieve this feat. The win marks a major step in Chen's career, as he demonstrated skill and determination throughout the competition. The success not only celebrates Chen's individual talent, but also represents a significant moment for Taiwanese golf internationally. The news was reported by 自由時報. Chen, known for his aggressive playing style, has inspired many young golfers in Taiwan, helping to promote the sport on the island.