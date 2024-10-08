Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Golfer Chien-An Chen wins first U.S. PGA title

October 8, 2024_ Taiwanese golfer Chien-An Chen has won his first PGA Tour title in the United States, becoming the third Taiwanese golfer to achieve...

Taiwan: Golfer Chien-An Chen wins first U.S. PGA title
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ Taiwanese golfer Chien-An Chen has won his first PGA Tour title in the United States, becoming the third Taiwanese golfer to achieve this feat. The win marks a major step in Chen's career, as he demonstrated skill and determination throughout the competition. The success not only celebrates Chen's individual talent, but also represents a significant moment for Taiwanese golf internationally. The news was reported by 自由時報. Chen, known for his aggressive playing style, has inspired many young golfers in Taiwan, helping to promote the sport on the island.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
won his first PGA Tour istidina his title in the United States
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza