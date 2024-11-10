Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Taiwan: Government budget increase for 2025 with focus on strategic sectors

Taiwan: Government budget increase for 2025 with focus on strategic sectors
November 9, 2024_ The Taiwan government has approved a total budget of $222 billion for 2025, an increase of 40.6% from the previous year. Among the priority sectors, the budget allocates $122 billion to the semiconductor industry, followed by $74 billion for the artificial intelligence industry. Other key sectors include next-generation communications, cybersecurity, and the military industry, with significant investments in each. This strategy aims to create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in Taiwan. The news is reported by 自由時報. The government aims to generate $2.6 trillion in value in the semiconductor industry by 2028, creating 250,000 well-paying jobs.

