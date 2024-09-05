Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Government criticized for delays in land use planning

Taiwan: Government criticized for delays in land use planning
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior has held a meeting to discuss land use planning, noting that five central counties have yet to submit their zoning plans. Criticism is focused on the need to speed up the submission of such plans, especially from Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan, who is also a potential presidential candidate. Activist groups have expressed concerns about environmental impacts and food safety, calling for a rigorous review of development proposals. The source of this information is udn.com. The situation is particularly critical in a context where the protection of agricultural lands has become a central issue for environmental sustainability and food security in Taiwan.

Tag
use planning food security planning land
