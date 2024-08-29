Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Government Criticized for Handling Housing Lending Policies

August 29, 2024_ Taiwan's government, led by Premier Chen Chien-jen, is under fire for its handling of housing lending policies, particularly the...

Taiwan: Government Criticized for Handling Housing Lending Policies
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ Taiwan's government, led by Premier Chen Chien-jen, is under fire for its handling of housing lending policies, particularly the proposed "lending cap" that could affect the housing market. Kuomintang lawmaker Lee Yan-hsiu criticized the premier for interfering with the independence of the Central Bank, noting that recent measures have led to a record increase in housing debt. Lee also pointed out that young people who really need to buy a home are facing difficulties due to the restrictions on lending. The news is reported by udn.com. The Central Bank of Taiwan, similar to the Federal Reserve in the United States, is an independent body that manages the country's monetary policy, and its autonomy is essential to maintaining economic stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Central Bank of Taiwan housing market housing policy
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza