August 29, 2024_ Taiwan's government, led by Premier Chen Chien-jen, is under fire for its handling of housing lending policies, particularly the proposed "lending cap" that could affect the housing market. Kuomintang lawmaker Lee Yan-hsiu criticized the premier for interfering with the independence of the Central Bank, noting that recent measures have led to a record increase in housing debt. Lee also pointed out that young people who really need to buy a home are facing difficulties due to the restrictions on lending. The news is reported by udn.com. The Central Bank of Taiwan, similar to the Federal Reserve in the United States, is an independent body that manages the country's monetary policy, and its autonomy is essential to maintaining economic stability.