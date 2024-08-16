Taiwan: Government Encourages Families to Grow with More Children

August 16, 2024_ The Taiwan government held an event to promote the birth rate, encouraging families to consider having more children. Presidential Spokesperson Yan said that having three children is a desirable goal for Taiwanese families. The event was well attended and had a lively atmosphere, highlighting the importance of the population issue in the country. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting families and addressing the challenges of the declining birth rate. Taiwan, an island with a shrinking population, is trying to boost births to ensure a sustainable future.