Taiwan: Government evaluates TPass for business, students and tourists

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government is considering introducing a TPass valid for five years, with specific versions for businessmen, students and tourists. This initiative aims to facilitate travel and promote tourism and trade in the country. The TPass could offer benefits and concessions for different user groups, improving the accessibility and efficiency of public transport. The idea is still being evaluated and no specific details on how it will be implemented have been provided. The Taipei Times reports it. Further information will be made available once the study and approval phase of the project has been completed.