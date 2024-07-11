Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Government evaluates TPass for business, students and tourists

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government is considering introducing a TPass valid for five years, with specific versions for businessmen, students and...

Taiwan: Government evaluates TPass for business, students and tourists
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government is considering introducing a TPass valid for five years, with specific versions for businessmen, students and tourists. This initiative aims to facilitate travel and promote tourism and trade in the country. The TPass could offer benefits and concessions for different user groups, improving the accessibility and efficiency of public transport. The idea is still being evaluated and no specific details on how it will be implemented have been provided. The Taipei Times reports it. Further information will be made available once the study and approval phase of the project has been completed.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it still being evaluated .it be
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza