October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy announced that electricity prices for medium- and large-sized hospitals, restaurants, and tourism facilities in Hualien will remain frozen, while the tobacco sector will be subject to a 14% increase. This decision comes after pressure from eight medical associations that complained about rising operating costs. The government justified the change in pricing policy to protect public interests and the well-being of the people. The source of this news is 中國時報. The Ministry of Health has previously said there would be no subsidies for electricity costs in the coming year, but it is now expected to review support policies for the healthcare sector.