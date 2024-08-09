Taiwan: Government invests 353 billion to promote energy efficiency

August 9, 2024_ The Taiwan government has announced a NT$353 billion investment to promote energy efficiency measures over the next four years. The plan includes incentives for replacing old air conditioners and refrigerators, with the aim of improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support the development of a green economy in the country. The news was reported by 自由時報. The initiative aims to contribute to the fight against climate change and promote a sustainable future for Taiwan.