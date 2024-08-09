Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Government invests 353 billion to promote energy efficiency

August 9, 2024_ The Taiwan government has announced a NT$353 billion investment to promote energy efficiency measures over the next four years. The...

Taiwan: Government invests 353 billion to promote energy efficiency
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 9, 2024_ The Taiwan government has announced a NT$353 billion investment to promote energy efficiency measures over the next four years. The plan includes incentives for replacing old air conditioners and refrigerators, with the aim of improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support the development of a green economy in the country. The news was reported by 自由時報. The initiative aims to contribute to the fight against climate change and promote a sustainable future for Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
measures over The Taiwan government investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza