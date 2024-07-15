Taiwan: Government launches Economic Development Committee

July 15, 2024_ The Taiwanese government will inaugurate the Economic Development Committee on July 18, with the aim of reviewing regulations and directing insurance funds towards strategic sectors such as wind energy and public infrastructure. The Ministry of Economy will reorganize the three major investment programs for Taiwan, extending them until 2027 and focusing on strengthening local supply chains. The first meeting of the committee will see the participation of important academic and industrial figures, with a list of around 50 economic consultants. President Tsai Ing-wen has already instructed the government to facilitate the return of insurance capital to support national construction and industrial transformation.工商時報 reports it. The government also aims to attract international investment and offer tax incentives and human resources to promote the country's economic development.