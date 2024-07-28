Taiwan: Government opens doors to foreign students to address labor shortage

July 27, 2024_ Taiwan's government has decided to remove a limit on the number of foreign students who can stay in the country after graduation, in response to growing labor shortages in various sectors. This measure, which will come into force at the end of July, aims to encourage the hiring of foreign workers, while maintaining the protection of local workers' rights. Statistics show a significant decline in the number of foreign students choosing to stay in Taiwan, dropping from 7,694 in 2021 to 5,400 in 2023. The source of this news is 工商時報. The Ministry of Labor is also considering other measures to address the labor shortage, including the inclusion of middle-aged workers and women seeking second jobs.