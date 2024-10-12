Taiwan: Government Promotes Energy Transition with Focus on Geothermal and Small Hydropower

October 11, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced the government's commitment to the transition to renewable energy, with a focus on geothermal and small hydropower. Economy Minister Guo Zhi-hui revealed that ten sites have been selected for geothermal exploration, with the first deep survey scheduled for the end of October. In addition, the government is planning to relocate high-carbon industries to promote more sustainable development in Kaohsiung. The source of this news is 自由時報. The Taiwan government aims to ensure a stable energy supply by 2030, with the aim of improving quality of life and reducing pollution.