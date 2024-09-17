Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Government rejects merger between Cathay Financial and Shin Kong Financial

September 17, 2024_ The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission announced that it rejected the proposed merger between Cathay Financial and Shin Kong...

Taiwan: Government rejects merger between Cathay Financial and Shin Kong Financial
17 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission announced that it rejected the proposed merger between Cathay Financial and Shin Kong Financial, citing four main reasons. These include the lack of a clear plan to ensure absolute control over Shin Kong and uncertainties related to the financial stability of the two entities. In addition, the Commission highlighted that the purchase plan submitted by Cathay does not meet the regulatory requirements for a merger in the financial sector. The news was reported by 工商時報, highlighting the importance of maintaining order in the Taiwanese financial market. Cathay Financial is one of the major financial groups in Taiwan, while Shin Kong Financial is known for its operations in the insurance sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
over Shin Kong fusione societaria merger Shin Kong Financial
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza