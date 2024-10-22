Taiwan: Government Reopens Nuclear Policy Debate Ahead of 2030

October 22, 2024_ Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen said the government has a "very open" stance on nuclear energy, stressing the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. During a question to parliament, he announced that a review of nuclear policies will be carried out, including considering new technologies in the sector. He also responded to concerns about the closure of nuclear power plants, promising to retain the necessary personnel. The source of this information is 中國時報. The discussion on Taiwan's energy policy is particularly relevant in a global context where nuclear energy is regaining attention as a sustainable option.