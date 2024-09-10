Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Government sets carbon tax cost for 2026

September 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Environment has announced that the carbon tax will be set at NT$300 to NT$500 per ton starting in 2026. The...

Taiwan: Government sets carbon tax cost for 2026
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Environment has announced that the carbon tax will be set at NT$300 to NT$500 per ton starting in 2026. The tax will be used to support the development of green energy and reduce carbon emissions, thus contributing to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. However, businesses are concerned about the high costs, fearing a negative impact on their competitiveness, The Merit Times reported. The Ministry of Environment stresses that the carbon tax is a crucial step in addressing climate challenges and promoting a sustainable future for Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
set at NT carbon tax will carbon tax NT
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza