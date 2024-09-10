Taiwan: Government sets carbon tax cost for 2026

September 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Environment has announced that the carbon tax will be set at NT$300 to NT$500 per ton starting in 2026. The tax will be used to support the development of green energy and reduce carbon emissions, thus contributing to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. However, businesses are concerned about the high costs, fearing a negative impact on their competitiveness, The Merit Times reported. The Ministry of Environment stresses that the carbon tax is a crucial step in addressing climate challenges and promoting a sustainable future for Taiwan.