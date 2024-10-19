Taiwan: Government steps up maritime security with new patrol vessels

October 19, 2024_ The Taiwan government announced the construction of 11 1,000-ton patrol vessels to strengthen security in its waters. The move is a response to increasing incursions by Chinese fishing vessels and maritime militias, which operate in a gray zone. Premier Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of ensuring maritime security and strengthening the Coast Guard's enforcement capabilities. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting Taiwan's commitment to protecting its maritime sovereignty. The new vessels will be part of a broader strategy to address threats from China, which has stepped up its activities in the South China Sea.