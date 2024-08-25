Taiwan: Government supports tourism in Hualien with 'Job Stability' program

August 25, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Labor has launched the 'Employment Stability' program to support tourism businesses in Hualien, which have been severely affected by earthquakes and natural disasters. The program provides training and financial incentives to businesses that retain their employees during economic hardship. Among the beneficiary businesses is 'Lianhua', which operates recreational activities in Hualien, and has seen a significant decline in visitor numbers. The owner expressed gratitude for the support received, stressing the importance of retaining older workers, who are a key asset for the company. The news was reported by storm.mg. The program has been extended until November 30, 2024, and also includes part-time workers.