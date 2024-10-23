Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Government tackles antibiotic resistance crisis with investment plan

October 22, 2024_ The Taiwan government has announced a $200 million investment to address the growing crisis of antibiotic resistance, aiming to...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ The Taiwan government has announced a $200 million investment to address the growing crisis of antibiotic resistance, aiming to reduce antibiotic use by 5% and the rate of superbug infections by 10% within five years. According to global studies, antibiotic overuse could reduce average life expectancy by 1.8 years by 2035, making it a serious threat to public health. Taiwan's health authorities, together with experts, are promoting greater awareness among citizens on the correct use of antibiotics, stressing that they should not be used without a doctor's prescription. The news is reported by 中國時報. This plan is part of a broader initiative to improve public health and reduce the economic impact of antibiotic resistance, which could cost Taiwan up to $300 billion.

