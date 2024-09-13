Taiwan: Govt eases tax violation penalties to boost economy

September 13, 2024_ The Taiwan government has decided to ease penalties for tax violations by introducing a flexible approach to the wine tax law. This measure was adopted with the aim of reducing the tax burden on businesses and promoting the country's economic development. The new provisions aim to create a more favorable environment for business activities, encouraging growth and innovation. The news was reported by 自由時報. This initiative is part of a broader economic reform aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent a significant part of the Taiwanese economy.