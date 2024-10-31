Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Grand Hotel Taipei's Christmas Space celebrates the Italian tradition of the nativity scene

Taiwan: Grand Hotel Taipei's Christmas Space celebrates the Italian tradition of the nativity scene
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ The Grand Hotel Taipei has opened a Christmas-themed area called "Christmas Space", inspired by the Italian tradition of the nativity scene. Until December 27, guests can experience a festive atmosphere similar to that of a European castle, with Christmas events and activities that recall the magic of Christmas. Among the attractions, a culinary experience that includes a special menu with typical dishes, such as roast chicken, and the opportunity to participate in creative workshops. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting how Italian culture continues to influence Christmas celebrations in Taiwan. The Grand Hotel Taipei invites everyone to experience a Christmas full of tradition and warmth, uniting families in an atmosphere of joy and sharing.

in Evidenza