Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
Taiwan: Green energy plants proposed in Philippines to address energy shortage

Taiwan: Green energy plants proposed in Philippines to address energy shortage
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ Taiwan's Minister of Economy Guo Zhi-hui has announced plans to develop green energy plants in the Philippines to address Taiwan's shortage of renewable energy. The idea involves using undersea cables to transport the generated power, which could come from sources such as solar, wind, or geothermal. Guo stressed that it is currently still in the concept stage and there are no concrete plans. The news was reported by 中國時報. The minister also mentioned that Taiwan could benefit from the experience of countries such as Singapore, which has purchased green energy from Australia, to explore similar opportunities in the region.

