Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Ground elevation rise in Hualien after April earthquake

Taiwan: Ground elevation rise in Hualien after April earthquake
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ After the earthquake on April 3, 2024, the Dufeng monitoring station in Hualien recorded an increase in ground height of 39.2 centimeters. This change, highlighted by data observed by the National Earthquake Monitoring Center, could have repercussions on the geological structure of the area. Experts warn that such changes can affect the stability of the ground and the safety of surrounding buildings. Hualien is a city located on the east coast of Taiwan, known for its natural beauty and seismic vulnerability. The news was reported by 自由時報, underlining the importance of geological monitoring in seismically active areas such as Taiwan.

