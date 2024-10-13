Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
Taiwan: Growing Organ Donor Turnout and Advanced Care Planning

Taiwan: Growing Organ Donor Turnout and Advanced Care Planning
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that more than 630,000 people have agreed to become organ donors, with the number of donors increasing year-on-year. In addition, more than 1 million people have signed an advanced health directive since the Palliative Care Law came into force in 1998. On World Palliative Care Day, the Taiwan Organ Registry and Sharing Center organized a charity run in Taipei to promote organ donation and care planning. The ministry urged citizens to register as donors using their national health insurance card. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and care planning to ensure a dignified end of life.

