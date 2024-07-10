Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Growth in exports to China and Hong Kong in June

10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
July 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Finance announced that exports to China and Hong Kong reached $12.864 billion in June, marking an increase of 7.3% from a year earlier. This result breaks a streak of four consecutive months of decline. However, on a quarterly basis, exports to these destinations are declining for the eighth consecutive quarter, the longest period of decline on record. Exports to the United States instead reached $9.051 billion in June, an increase of 74.2% compared to the previous year. The website 工商時報 reports it. The Ministry of Finance also highlighted that Taiwan's overall exports in the first half of 2024 grew by 11.4%, with a notable increase in exports of technology products and to the United States and ASEAN.

