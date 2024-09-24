Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Gucci presents high jewelry exhibition inspired by Italian labyrinths



Taiwan: Gucci presents high jewelry exhibition inspired by Italian labyrinths
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Gucci opened the "GUCCI LABYRINTH" exhibition in Taiwan, dedicated to its high jewelry collection inspired by Italian labyrinths, with over 160 pieces with a total value of nearly 18 billion NT$. Among the works on display, unique jewels stand out, such as a necklace with a rare 24.35-carat Paraiba tourmaline and a series of pieces that celebrate geometric and natural beauty. The exhibition is an important initiative by Gucci to strengthen its presence in the Taiwanese market, highlighting the elegance and artistry of Italian jewelry. The source of this news is mycte.turnnewsapp.com. The event not only celebrates Italian design, but also offers Taiwanese visitors an immersive experience in the world of luxury and creativity of Gucci.

