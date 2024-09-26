Taiwan: Gucci presents its exclusive high jewelry event inspired by Italian gardens

September 25, 2024_ Gucci recently opened the "GUCCI LABIRINTI" exhibition in Taiwan, dedicated to its collection of fine jewelry and watches, with a total value of nearly 18 billion NT$. The event, which celebrates the aesthetics of Italian gardens, features unique pieces such as a necklace with a rare 24.35-carat emerald, whose design recalls the geometric lines of labyrinths. Among the exhibited works, there are also creations that combine the Gucci logo with natural elements, such as flowers and asymmetrical shapes, demonstrating the brand's craftsmanship. The news was reported by bg3.co. This event highlights the influence of Italian culture in the world of fashion and design, attracting the attention of enthusiasts and collectors in Taiwan.