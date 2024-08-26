Taiwan: Haley supports Taiwan's self-defense, calls for greater military cooperation with US

August 25, 2024_ Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently visited Taiwan, where she took part in a tour of a local naval base to observe the construction of naval vessels. During her visit, Haley stressed the importance of Taiwan's self-defense and criticized Trump's "pay for protection" approach, calling for increased military cooperation between the United States and Taiwan. She also expressed her desire to see Taiwan integrated into the U.S. defense supply chain, pts.org.tw reported. Haley's visit comes amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing continuing to exert diplomatic and military pressure on the region.