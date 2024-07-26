Taiwan: Han Kuang military exercises interrupted by typhoon Gaemi

26 July 2024_ This year's Han Kuang military exercises were interrupted to allow soldiers to participate in relief operations after the passage of Typhoon Gaemi. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the exercises, scheduled for Monday to Friday, had been canceled and additional troops had been sent to the affected areas. National Defense Minister Wu stressed that the safety of military personnel is a priority and that all units are on high alert. The ministry also reported that 35% of personnel and 40% of vehicles have been mobilized to provide relief services. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan, causing significant damage and requiring immediate action to ensure the safety of citizens.