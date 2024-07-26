Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Han Kuang military exercises interrupted by typhoon Gaemi

26 July 2024_ This year's Han Kuang military exercises were interrupted to allow soldiers to participate in relief operations after the passage of...

Taiwan: Han Kuang military exercises interrupted by typhoon Gaemi
26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ This year's Han Kuang military exercises were interrupted to allow soldiers to participate in relief operations after the passage of Typhoon Gaemi. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the exercises, scheduled for Monday to Friday, had been canceled and additional troops had been sent to the affected areas. National Defense Minister Wu stressed that the safety of military personnel is a priority and that all units are on high alert. The ministry also reported that 35% of personnel and 40% of vehicles have been mobilized to provide relief services. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan, causing significant damage and requiring immediate action to ensure the safety of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
had been canceled been Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan relief operations after
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza