Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Heated discussion at the Constitutional Court on Parliamentary reform

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court yesterday held a verbal hearing regarding Parliament reform, with the ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), supporting the expansion of Parliament's investigative powers. The four-member applicants said the process of amending the law has serious flaws and should be declared unconstitutional. On the other hand, Parliament countered that the request should not be accepted. The Court announced that it will issue a ruling within three months, with the possibility of a two-month extension if necessary, as reported by 自由時報. This debate is crucial to the future of governance and political accountability in Taiwan, a democratic island with a complex political system.

