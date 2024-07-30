Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Historic success for women's tennis at the Paris Olympic qualifiers

July 30, 2024_ Taiwanese women's tennis pair Yan Chia-wen and Lee Yang reached the round of 16 of the Paris Olympic qualifiers, beating the second...

Taiwan: Historic success for women's tennis at the Paris Olympic qualifiers
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ Taiwanese women's tennis pair Yan Chia-wen and Lee Yang reached the round of 16 of the Paris Olympic qualifiers, beating the second seeds 6-3, 6-4. This represents the best result for Taiwan women's tennis in Olympic qualifying. Yan commented that the match was very difficult, but the pair persevered to victory. The news is reported by 中國時報. Olympic qualifiers are an important opportunity for athletes to earn a place at the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
women's tennis pair the Paris Olympic Paris Olympic pair
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza