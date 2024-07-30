Taiwan: Historic success for women's tennis at the Paris Olympic qualifiers

July 30, 2024_ Taiwanese women's tennis pair Yan Chia-wen and Lee Yang reached the round of 16 of the Paris Olympic qualifiers, beating the second seeds 6-3, 6-4. This represents the best result for Taiwan women's tennis in Olympic qualifying. Yan commented that the match was very difficult, but the pair persevered to victory. The news is reported by 中國時報. Olympic qualifiers are an important opportunity for athletes to earn a place at the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024.