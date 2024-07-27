Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Hsinchu Mayor Gao Hong'an convicted of corruption and suspended from office

26 July 2024_ Gao Hong'an, mayor of Hsinchu, was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for corruption, resulting in suspension from...

27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ Gao Hong'an, mayor of Hsinchu, was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for corruption, resulting in suspension from office by the Ministry of the Interior. After the ruling, Gao announced his exit from the People's Party, while the party's chairman, Ko Wen-je, expressed his support for Gao's appeal, sparking controversy. City councilor Liu Kang-yen questioned Gao's decision to leave the party, saying that if there were no wrongdoings, there would be no reason to resign. Furthermore, the former director of the Hsinchu Department of Culture, Qian Kangming, stressed that following the suspension, Gao will no longer be able to use public resources for his activities. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Hsinchu.

