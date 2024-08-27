Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Hualien government launches 'Job Stability' program to support quake-hit businesses

August 27, 2024_ The Hualien government has activated the 'Job Stability' program to help companies and workers affected by the recent earthquake....

27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The Hualien government has activated the 'Job Stability' program to help companies and workers affected by the recent earthquake. The Ministry of Labor has held information sessions and created a support team to assist companies in applying for subsidies. This program aims to ensure business continuity and provide training opportunities for employees during the crisis period. Businesses in the tourism sector, including hotels and restaurants, have been hit hardest and are receiving priority assistance. The news is reported by storm.mg. The program has been extended to include part-time workers and will be active until November 30, 2024.

