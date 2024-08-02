Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Im.B, real estate lending platform, scams over 8 billion Taiwan dollars

02 August 2024_ The real estate lending platform im.B was involved in a scam that stole over 83 billion Taiwan dollars, affecting more than ten...

Taiwan: Im.B, real estate lending platform, scams over 8 billion Taiwan dollars
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ The real estate lending platform im.B was involved in a scam that stole over 83 billion Taiwan dollars, affecting more than ten thousand people. The group's founder, Zeng Yaofeng, was sentenced to 16 years and 6 months in prison for violating the banking law and money laundering. The investigation led to the indictment of 30 people, highlighting the scale of the fraud. The sentence was issued by the Taipei court, as reported by 自由時報. The company involved, Taiwan Jinlong Technology, was fined NT$100 million, while the illicit proceeds were confiscated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
to the indictment billion Taiwan August Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza