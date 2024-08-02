Taiwan: Im.B, real estate lending platform, scams over 8 billion Taiwan dollars

02 August 2024_ The real estate lending platform im.B was involved in a scam that stole over 83 billion Taiwan dollars, affecting more than ten thousand people. The group's founder, Zeng Yaofeng, was sentenced to 16 years and 6 months in prison for violating the banking law and money laundering. The investigation led to the indictment of 30 people, highlighting the scale of the fraud. The sentence was issued by the Taipei court, as reported by 自由時報. The company involved, Taiwan Jinlong Technology, was fined NT$100 million, while the illicit proceeds were confiscated.