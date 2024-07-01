Taiwan: Increase in Chinese steel imports and countermeasures

June 30, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a significant increase in steel imports from China, with an increase of 138% in the first five months of 2024. China Steel Corporation (CSC), Taiwan's main steel producer, has gathered evidence calling for measures of trade defense against Chinese dumping practices. China, despite production control measures, continues to export large quantities of steel due to weak domestic demand. CSC has already begun the process of requesting anti-dumping investigations and other enforcement actions. This was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper 自由時報. In addition to Chinese competition, Taiwan's steel sector is also affected by the impending introduction of carbon taxes and rising energy costs.