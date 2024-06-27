Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Taiwan: Increase in COVID-19 and seasonal flu cases

27 giugno 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a simultaneous increase in cases of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. Last week, severe COVID-19 cases increased 30% from the previous week, with 40 new deaths. Influenza also saw an increase, with 77 new severe cases and 10 deaths, returning to summer epidemic levels not seen since 2016. Health authorities expect both epidemics to peak in mid-July.中國時報 reports it. Hospitals, such as National Taiwan University Hospital, are reactivating control measures to manage the influx of patients.

