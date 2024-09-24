Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Increase in disposable income for elderly-headed households

September 24, 2024_ A report by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) revealed that about 45 percent of households...

Taiwan: Increase in disposable income for elderly-headed households
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ A report by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) revealed that about 45 percent of households headed by a householder aged 65 or older have a lower annual disposable income than their peers. In 2023, the average disposable income for these households was NT$1.02 million (about US$32,700), up 2.2 percent from the previous year. However, the income gap between the richest and poorest households has widened, with the wealthiest households earning 61.2 times more than those in the bottom 20 percent. The news is reported by the Taipei Times. This report highlights the growing economic inequality among seniors in Taiwan, a growing issue of concern for the government and society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This report highlights report Taiwan news
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza