Taiwan: Increase in disposable income for elderly-headed households

September 24, 2024_ A report by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) revealed that about 45 percent of households headed by a householder aged 65 or older have a lower annual disposable income than their peers. In 2023, the average disposable income for these households was NT$1.02 million (about US$32,700), up 2.2 percent from the previous year. However, the income gap between the richest and poorest households has widened, with the wealthiest households earning 61.2 times more than those in the bottom 20 percent. The news is reported by the Taipei Times. This report highlights the growing economic inequality among seniors in Taiwan, a growing issue of concern for the government and society.