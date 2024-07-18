Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Increase in places in nursery schools to counteract the decline in births

July 17, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Education announced an expansion of the affordable education program for kindergartens, in response to declining...

Taiwan: Increase in places in nursery schools to counteract the decline in births
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Education announced an expansion of the affordable education program for kindergartens, in response to declining birth rates. Since 2017, the number of classes in public, nonprofit, and semi-public preschools has increased by 3,659, with a maximum of 3,000 NTD per month per family. For the new school year, which begins in August, 501,000 places will be available, an increase of 318,000 places compared to the previous year. The news was reported by 自由時報. Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao said unused spaces will be used and companies will be involved to meet the childcare needs of young workers.

