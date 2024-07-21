Taiwan: Increased tensions in the South China Sea

July 21, 2024_ During the annual security forum in Aspen, Taiwan's security took center stage. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown said that in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the US military is confident that it can defeat the Chinese People's Liberation Army. White House National Security Advisor Sullivan stressed that avoiding a conflict in the Taiwan Strait must be a fundamental goal of US policy, combining deterrence and diplomacy towards China. The source of this information is 自由時報. The situation remains tense, with the United States continuing to closely monitor Beijing's moves.