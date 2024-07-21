Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Increased tensions in the South China Sea

July 21, 2024_ During the annual security forum in Aspen, Taiwan's security took center stage. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown said...

Taiwan: Increased tensions in the South China Sea
21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ During the annual security forum in Aspen, Taiwan's security took center stage. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown said that in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the US military is confident that it can defeat the Chinese People's Liberation Army. White House National Security Advisor Sullivan stressed that avoiding a conflict in the Taiwan Strait must be a fundamental goal of US policy, combining deterrence and diplomacy towards China. The source of this information is 自由時報. The situation remains tense, with the United States continuing to closely monitor Beijing's moves.

in Evidenza