Taiwan: Increases natural gas reserves to 14 days to ensure energy security

October 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy announced an increase in natural gas reserves to 14 days to deal with potential blockades by China. The measure was taken to ensure the island's energy security in an increasingly tense geopolitical context. The initiative aims to strengthen Taiwan's resilience against external threats by ensuring a stable energy supply. The decision is part of a broader strategy to improve the island's emergency preparedness. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, an island with a strong dependence on energy imports, is seeking to diversify its sources and increase its energy autonomy.