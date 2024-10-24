Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Increases natural gas reserves to 14 days to ensure energy security

October 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy announced an increase in natural gas reserves to 14 days to deal with potential blockades by China....

Taiwan: Increases natural gas reserves to 14 days to ensure energy security
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy announced an increase in natural gas reserves to 14 days to deal with potential blockades by China. The measure was taken to ensure the island's energy security in an increasingly tense geopolitical context. The initiative aims to strengthen Taiwan's resilience against external threats by ensuring a stable energy supply. The decision is part of a broader strategy to improve the island's emergency preparedness. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, an island with a strong dependence on energy imports, is seeking to diversify its sources and increase its energy autonomy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
natural gas reserves island's energy security Taiwan gas
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza