Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Industrial Electricity Tariffs to Increase by 12.5% from October 16

October 1, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has announced an average 12.5% increase in electricity tariffs for industry, which will take effect on...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has announced an average 12.5% increase in electricity tariffs for industry, which will take effect on October 16, 2024. However, tariffs for domestic consumers will remain frozen to ease the economic burden on citizens. This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with stakeholders, to reflect the rising costs. The ministry stressed that the adjustment is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the energy sector. The news was reported by 工商時報. Taiwan's industry, which includes sectors such as electronics and manufacturing, is a key part of the island's economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
