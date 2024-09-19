Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Initiative to support tourism sector hit by Hualien earthquake

19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The tourism sector in Hualien, Taiwan is facing severe difficulties due to a recent earthquake, but the Ministry of Labor has launched measures to support affected companies. Among them, the 'Employment Stability and Training' program allows companies to retain employees during periods of reduced working hours by providing them with vocational training opportunities. One positive example is a hotel in Ruisui, which has successfully implemented the program, creating an inclusive work environment between different generations. The source of this news is storm.mg. The program has already helped many workers, like Fangjie, to keep their jobs and acquire new skills, thus contributing to the recovery of the tourism sector.

in Evidenza