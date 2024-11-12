Taiwan: Initiatives to bolster defense with U.S. weapons purchases

November 11, 2024_ Taiwan is considering purchasing a large arsenal of US weapons to bolster its defense against China, ahead of the upcoming inauguration of the Trump administration. The weapons requested include F-35 fighter jets, warships and missile defense systems, with an estimated value of more than $150 billion. Taiwanese officials have already started informal discussions with Trump's team to outline a purchase plan that demonstrates Taiwan's serious commitment to its own security, 中國時報 reported. The weapons plan is being managed by senior Taiwanese officials, including the vice president and national security adviser.