Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Initiatives to revive tourism in Hualien after natural disasters

August 28, 2024_ After a series of natural disasters hit Hualien, Hsinchu County Mayor Yang Wen-ke proposed moving the city-county summit to Hualien...

Taiwan: Initiatives to revive tourism in Hualien after natural disasters
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ After a series of natural disasters hit Hualien, Hsinchu County Mayor Yang Wen-ke proposed moving the city-county summit to Hualien to boost the local economy. He and other officials toured the city, tasting local delicacies and announcing a NT$12.4 million recovery plan. The meeting aims to join forces to bring back visitors and promote local products, in an effort to revive tourism. The news was reported by storm.mg. Hualien is known for its natural scenery and tourist attractions, and efforts to revitalize the tourism industry are vital to the local community.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hit Hualien Hua lien Hsien summit vertice
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza