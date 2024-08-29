Taiwan: Initiatives to revive tourism in Hualien after natural disasters

August 28, 2024_ After a series of natural disasters hit Hualien, Hsinchu County Mayor Yang Wen-ke proposed moving the city-county summit to Hualien to boost the local economy. He and other officials toured the city, tasting local delicacies and announcing a NT$12.4 million recovery plan. The meeting aims to join forces to bring back visitors and promote local products, in an effort to revive tourism. The news was reported by storm.mg. Hualien is known for its natural scenery and tourist attractions, and efforts to revitalize the tourism industry are vital to the local community.