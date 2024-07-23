Taiwan: Internal Immigration Agency data sold on dark web

July 22, 2024_ Recently, internal data from the Taiwan Immigration Agency was discovered to have been put up for sale on a dark web forum for $1,500. The information includes contacts of senior officials, including general manager Chung Ching-kun, and details on the service status of other employees. The agency said the computer system was not hacked and suspects a former employee may be responsible for the data leak. Currently, a joint investigation is underway with personnel from the Internal Security Bureau and the criminal police. The newspaper 自由時報 reports it. The Agency also removed the compromised files from the internal network and ensured that the data does not include citizens' personal information.