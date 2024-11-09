Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Taiwan: Introducing a reward system for reporting illegal activities at sea
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 8, 2024_ The Taiwan Coast Guard has launched a new reward system to incentivize citizens to report suspicious activities at sea, in response to growing threats from China. Citizens can receive up to NT$50,000 for information that leads to the arrest of smugglers or illegal immigrants, and up to NT$20,000 for reporting serious crimes such as murder or piracy. In addition, for reporting Chinese or foreign vessels entering Taiwanese waters, a reward of NT$3,000 is available for each verified case. The Coast Guard stressed the importance of public cooperation in ensuring maritime safety, urging everyone to call the toll-free number '118' in case of suspicious activities, as reported by 自由時報. This initiative aims to build a more effective surveillance network to protect Taiwan's territorial waters from external threats.

