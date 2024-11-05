Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Taiwan: Investigation into Chinese interference in elections with arrests of pro-unification party members

05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
November 4, 2024_ Taiwan's prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into alleged Chinese funding of members of the pro-unification Tongzheng Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Two members of the party, including a spokesman, are accused of receiving NT$74 million to influence public opinion through media and social media. The charges include violations of the law against foreign infiltration and attempts to undermine Taiwan's democracy. The prosecutor's office stressed that such actions pose a serious threat to national security. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting growing concerns about Chinese influence in Taiwan's political affairs.

