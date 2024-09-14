Taiwan: Investigations into Ko Wen-je in Jinghua Cheng case continue

September 13, 2024_ The investigation into the Jinghua Cheng case involving former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je continues with a new interrogation. After an initial interrogation on September 10, Ko was summoned again to clarify his and his family's financial situation. The case concerns Ko's approval, during his term, of a significant increase in the building permit rate for the Jinghua Cheng project, raising suspicions of corruption. Authorities are examining the money flows and have already questioned several officials, including former members of the Taipei government. The news is reported by 自由時報. The investigation also focuses on possible links between the funds and political donations ahead of the 2024 presidential election.