Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Investigations into Ko Wen-je in Jinghua Cheng case continue

September 13, 2024_ The investigation into the Jinghua Cheng case involving former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je...

Taiwan: Investigations into Ko Wen-je in Jinghua Cheng case continue
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The investigation into the Jinghua Cheng case involving former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je continues with a new interrogation. After an initial interrogation on September 10, Ko was summoned again to clarify his and his family's financial situation. The case concerns Ko's approval, during his term, of a significant increase in the building permit rate for the Jinghua Cheng project, raising suspicions of corruption. Authorities are examining the money flows and have already questioned several officials, including former members of the Taipei government. The news is reported by 自由時報. The investigation also focuses on possible links between the funds and political donations ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
during his term case concerns Ko's approval his family's financial situation Taipei
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza