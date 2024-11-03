Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Investment Program Expands to Attract Global Capital

November 2, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has decided to extend the "Invest in Taiwan" program until the end of 2027, after attracting over...

Taiwan: Investment Program Expands to Attract Global Capital
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has decided to extend the "Invest in Taiwan" program until the end of 2027, after attracting over NT$2.3 trillion in investment since 2019. The program, which initially focused on investors from China, will be expanded to include global investors, with the aim of strengthening the local supply chain. To date, 1,554 companies have already obtained approval, creating over 154,000 jobs. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of this program for the Taiwanese economy and its ability to attract foreign investment. The Ministry of Economy is also considering changes to the targeted industrial sectors to improve the resilience of the supply chain.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
program until software program investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza