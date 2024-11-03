Taiwan: Investment Program Expands to Attract Global Capital

November 2, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has decided to extend the "Invest in Taiwan" program until the end of 2027, after attracting over NT$2.3 trillion in investment since 2019. The program, which initially focused on investors from China, will be expanded to include global investors, with the aim of strengthening the local supply chain. To date, 1,554 companies have already obtained approval, creating over 154,000 jobs. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of this program for the Taiwanese economy and its ability to attract foreign investment. The Ministry of Economy is also considering changes to the targeted industrial sectors to improve the resilience of the supply chain.