October 5, 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Massimiliano Musso, executive chef of Ca'Vittoria restaurant, recently came to Taipei to present a new summer menu inspired by Piedmontese cuisine. During his visit, Musso collaborated with his student Paolo Ghibaudo, creating dishes that highlight the traditional flavors of Piedmont, a region known for its cheeses and rich gastronomy. New additions to the menu include dishes such as 'Lamb, Black Garlic, Asparagus', which combine fresh ingredients with refined culinary techniques. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cuisine in Taiwan. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian food culture in the Asian market.