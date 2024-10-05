Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Italian Chef Massimiliano Musso Presents Piedmontese Cuisine in Taipei

October 5, 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Massimiliano Musso, executive chef of Ca'Vittoria restaurant, recently came to Taipei to present a new summer...

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Massimiliano Musso, executive chef of Ca'Vittoria restaurant, recently came to Taipei to present a new summer menu inspired by Piedmontese cuisine. During his visit, Musso collaborated with his student Paolo Ghibaudo, creating dishes that highlight the traditional flavors of Piedmont, a region known for its cheeses and rich gastronomy. New additions to the menu include dishes such as 'Lamb, Black Garlic, Asparagus', which combine fresh ingredients with refined culinary techniques. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cuisine in Taiwan. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian food culture in the Asian market.

