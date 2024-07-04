Taiwan: Italian government examines acquisition of NHOA by Taiwan Cement

July 4, 2024_ Major shareholder Taiwan Cement has announced a takeover bid to privatize Italian energy storage company NHOA. Two informed sources told Reuters that the company, listed in France, is currently under scrutiny by the Italian government. According to Italy's 'golden powers' law, the government can protect assets of national strategic importance. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office wants to see whether Taiwan Cement plans to restructure NHOA's management or move key assets abroad. udn.com reports it. NHOA, formerly known as Engie EPS, specializes in sustainable energy technologies and received an offer of 1.1 euros per share from Taiwan Cement.