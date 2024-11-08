Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Italian Pizza Chef Giuseppe Errichiello Brings His Art to Taipei

November 08, 2024_ Giuseppe Errichiello, known as Mr. Peppe, made his Taipei debut with a culinary event at the Sheraton Pizza Pub, presenting 13...

Taiwan: Italian Pizza Chef Giuseppe Errichiello Brings His Art to Taipei
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ Giuseppe Errichiello, known as Mr. Peppe, made his Taipei debut with a culinary event at the Sheraton Pizza Pub, presenting 13 dishes that combine Italian and Asian flavors. Originally from Naples, Errichiello has over 30 years of experience in making pizzas and has received prestigious awards, including the "3 Slices" award from Gambero Rosso. Among his creations, the "Sun Pizza" stands out, an iconic dish that combines Neapolitan tradition and innovation, which has quickly become a favorite among Taiwanese customers. The news was reported by taiwannews.com.tw. Errichiello will continue to delight palates until January 1, 2025, also offering exclusive dishes during the Italian Food Festival at Le Meridien Hotel until December 31.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his Taipei combine Italian Among his creations Peppe
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza