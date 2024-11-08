Taiwan: Italian Pizza Chef Giuseppe Errichiello Brings His Art to Taipei

November 08, 2024_ Giuseppe Errichiello, known as Mr. Peppe, made his Taipei debut with a culinary event at the Sheraton Pizza Pub, presenting 13 dishes that combine Italian and Asian flavors. Originally from Naples, Errichiello has over 30 years of experience in making pizzas and has received prestigious awards, including the "3 Slices" award from Gambero Rosso. Among his creations, the "Sun Pizza" stands out, an iconic dish that combines Neapolitan tradition and innovation, which has quickly become a favorite among Taiwanese customers. The news was reported by taiwannews.com.tw. Errichiello will continue to delight palates until January 1, 2025, also offering exclusive dishes during the Italian Food Festival at Le Meridien Hotel until December 31.